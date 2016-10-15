Search
    LETTER: Devout Christians cannot vote for Clinton

    By John Schuman Today at 10:30 a.m.

    To the Editor:

    A devout and faithful Christian cannot vote for a candidate who embraces the

    2016 Democratic Party platform. This platform endorses many sinful matters,

    among which is unwavering support of abortions in all cases including

    electing judges that defend abortions. The sanctity of life is the highest

    of all issues in any election and should be treated as such. A Christian who

    votes for a pro-abortion candidate is saying that there are other items more

    important to them than the life of an unborn baby. If you do not respect the

    life of a baby, what do you respect?

    Voting is a right and a responsibility requiring an informed conscience based

    upon a constant effort of forming judgments according to reason and in

    conformance with the true good as willed by God. An informed conscience is

    not based upon your feelings or your truth, but rather from a truth outside

    of your conscience.

    Sec. Hillary Clinton has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood and by many Hollywood

    and media elites who are pro-abortion, pro-gay marriage and anti-Christian.

    Clinton has been emphatic in her speeches supporting abortions and goes so

    far as proposing to overturn the Hyde Amendment and require taxpayer funds to

    pay for abortions. She is also on record to change religious beliefs and

    supports Freedom of Worship instead of Freedom of Religion allowing the

    government to dictate what can be done and said outside of the church.

    The last eight years have been dismal for this country. Clinton would likely

    continue that trend and will increase abortions and reduce religious

    freedoms.

    We are faced with 2 candidates that have flaws and shortcomings, however,

    selecting the candidate who puts the life of an unborn child secondary to all

    else is not who a God-fearing voter would support. We must not allow this

    agenda to prevail. We either keep God's commandments or we live our faith

    as a sham and risk the consequences.

    John Schuman

    White Lake

