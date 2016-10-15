LETTER: Devout Christians cannot vote for Clinton
To the Editor:
A devout and faithful Christian cannot vote for a candidate who embraces the
2016 Democratic Party platform. This platform endorses many sinful matters,
among which is unwavering support of abortions in all cases including
electing judges that defend abortions. The sanctity of life is the highest
of all issues in any election and should be treated as such. A Christian who
votes for a pro-abortion candidate is saying that there are other items more
important to them than the life of an unborn baby. If you do not respect the
life of a baby, what do you respect?
Voting is a right and a responsibility requiring an informed conscience based
upon a constant effort of forming judgments according to reason and in
conformance with the true good as willed by God. An informed conscience is
not based upon your feelings or your truth, but rather from a truth outside
of your conscience.
Sec. Hillary Clinton has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood and by many Hollywood
and media elites who are pro-abortion, pro-gay marriage and anti-Christian.
Clinton has been emphatic in her speeches supporting abortions and goes so
far as proposing to overturn the Hyde Amendment and require taxpayer funds to
pay for abortions. She is also on record to change religious beliefs and
supports Freedom of Worship instead of Freedom of Religion allowing the
government to dictate what can be done and said outside of the church.
The last eight years have been dismal for this country. Clinton would likely
continue that trend and will increase abortions and reduce religious
freedoms.
We are faced with 2 candidates that have flaws and shortcomings, however,
selecting the candidate who puts the life of an unborn child secondary to all
else is not who a God-fearing voter would support. We must not allow this
agenda to prevail. We either keep God's commandments or we live our faith
as a sham and risk the consequences.
John Schuman
White Lake