LETTER: Devout Christians cannot vote for Clinton

among which is unwavering support of abortions in all cases including

electing judges that defend abortions. The sanctity of life is the highest

of all issues in any election and should be treated as such. A Christian who

votes for a pro-abortion candidate is saying that there are other items more

important to them than the life of an unborn baby. If you do not respect the

life of a baby, what do you respect?

Voting is a right and a responsibility requiring an informed conscience based

upon a constant effort of forming judgments according to reason and in

conformance with the true good as willed by God. An informed conscience is

not based upon your feelings or your truth, but rather from a truth outside

of your conscience.

Sec. Hillary Clinton has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood and by many Hollywood

and media elites who are pro-abortion, pro-gay marriage and anti-Christian.

Clinton has been emphatic in her speeches supporting abortions and goes so

far as proposing to overturn the Hyde Amendment and require taxpayer funds to

pay for abortions. She is also on record to change religious beliefs and

supports Freedom of Worship instead of Freedom of Religion allowing the

government to dictate what can be done and said outside of the church.

The last eight years have been dismal for this country. Clinton would likely

continue that trend and will increase abortions and reduce religious

freedoms.

We are faced with 2 candidates that have flaws and shortcomings, however,

selecting the candidate who puts the life of an unborn child secondary to all

else is not who a God-fearing voter would support. We must not allow this

agenda to prevail. We either keep God's commandments or we live our faith

as a sham and risk the consequences.

John Schuman

White Lake