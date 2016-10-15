LETTER: Sign me up as one of the 'deplorables'

Mr. Trump is not my ideal candidate. We had some great candidates in the primary, but he won, so we have an astute businessman, not a polished politician, vying for our vote. He promises to get our economy going, protect the unborn and Christians, choosing strict constitutionalist judges and protecting our right to bear arms.

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton has lied under oath, deleted 33,000 emails, threatening our national security, failed to protect our ambassador and staff in Benghazi, saying one thing behind closed doors to her donors then another to the American people. The Clinton Foundation is a whole debacle in itself. She ardently promises to choose Supreme Court justices who will uphold Roe vs. Wade (including killing the unborn up until the moment of birth, known as partial-birth abortion), protecting same-sex "marriage" and on and on. Her staff has mocked Catholics and evangelicals in emails, yet we hear little or nothing from the press about the latest WikiLeaks.

Are we living in a socialist/communist country where the news is censored to the point of being only one-sided?

For all you pro-lifers who side with Hillary, your vote is approval for killing the unborn.

Just sign me one of the "deplorables" that she thinks I am.

Joanne Geraets

Mitchell.