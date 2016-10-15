LETTER: Sick of the upcoming election

Or will we be, I don't know what, followers with the person that the whole media is doing everything to destroy? Why doesn't the media look up all the old stuff on Hillary?

Some of you ought to remember that when Bill Clinton was being impeached, Hillary could not remember anything more than a few weeks earlier. Why does she have a good memory now?

It's one thing for sure, if we go the way of Hillary we will not be in the United States anymore. We will be in the United Socialist States. There will be no law and order, accept what the ruling party decrees.

The Christian faith will be targeted and removed. All children will be required to attend so called public schools for indoctrination. Freedom of speech will be gone. Wages will be controlled by the federal government, as will as everything else. This is what Saul Alinsky preached and what Hillary believes. President Obama has already started us on this trail and the Democrats in Congress have helped him.

If the election goes the other way, we will still have the U.S. Constitution and law and order will be back. The president will enforce the laws as he is suppose to do. The president or the Supreme Court will not make law, that is not their function.

And if the Republicans control the Congress in both houses, maybe some law and order can be dealt with many of the criminals in the Democratic Party.

It's your choice.

Donald Hoffman

Delmont