    LETTER: Saddest Birthday Ever

    By Valerie Johnson Today at 10:00 a.m.

    To the Editor:

    October 16, 2016 marks the saddest birthday ever — the 100th birthday of Planned Parenthood, the nation's largest provider of elective abortions.

    A few "good deeds" can't balance out killing hundreds of thousands of children each year.

    Let's build a culture of life: treat other human beings the way we want to be treated no matter their size, level of development, environment or degree of dependency.

    The most basic human right is the right to life.

    Vote for life.

    Valerie Johnson

    Mitchell

