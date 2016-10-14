LETTER: Suspects must stop for police

By trying to escape from the police, he as much as admitted he was a criminal or he would have stopped and talked to the police. I understand he was trying to get into the car. He may have grabbed an automatic weapon and started shooting the police.

Or if he tried to get away in the car it might have caused a mad chase by the police that could have killed several innocent people. By trying to escape, he more or less admitted he was a criminal. The police had no reason to think otherwise so it was their duty to stop him any way they could. That is what we have the police for.

We cannot have these criminals running around the country loose.

John Zilverberg

Highmore.