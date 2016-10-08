LETTER: New ideas needed for SD

Time for our decision on president, state senate, PUC and congresswoman and U.S. senator. Be sure you vote.

Vote for some new, hardworking, great South Dakotans. We need new ideas and different faces in Pierre and Washington.

Our farm prices have tanked. How can anyone working for South Dakota ever vote the farm bill down; but our congresswoman did just that.

Change the view this year and bring our decent prices back to our hard working farmers.

Vote: Paula Hawks, Jay Williams, Red Cloud and Quinten Burg.

We need new people and new ideas in South Dakota

Joanne Hegg

Mitchell