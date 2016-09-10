LETTER: City out of line to require new water meters

Well now ... isn't this newest move by Mitchell's dictators, aka City Council and the Kingpin of water control, Mr. Tim McGannon. Nothing more than a threat, blackmail or flat-out discrimination against the local residents that choose not to conform to replacing their analog water meters with your choice of meters, or be forced to pay an additional $10 a month charge?

Wow. Now that is some kind of stupid.

I guess they seem to think they know what is best for citizens and can freely insult people's intelligence and choices. And it was noticed, also, that this meter change doesn't include the rural Mitchell residents that are on the same water system as the people in Mitchell and have never received any notices over the past two to three years to change their meters.

I think some rethinking is in order before you tack on a mindless fee and send your final threatening letter to the residents that choose not to comply with your blackmail, Mr. McGannon.

Kim Miller

Mitchell