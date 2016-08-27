LETTER: Booze is seemingly everywhere

In my letter to the editor on June 11, with the heading DUI put money in city's state's pockets, I had too many words so it was cut back.

In the writeup in the Aug. 29, 2015, where Angela Yahne said she tastes beer, I said it sounds like she should be in AA unless she just tastes it and spits it out. I said, "Oh it says she is a beer taster"

And the Davison County Commissioner Kim Weitala. This part is new: With all the first-offense DUI listed in the last two weeks, it must be against the law for a lawyer to ask for the same deal for his client.

The Sioux Falls HyVee advertise they have the lowest prices on wine and spirits.

The state has approved drinking at the colleges if the college approve it, but only to people in the high prices seats. I bet they will change that when they see how much more money they can get. Then the college student that said it would be nice to buy a beer if she wanted one could.

Now they say the beer guzzlers help keep the Corn Palace in the black. The Pepsi Theatre is pushing wine tasting plus all the Avera Hospitals plus the ACT are on their second year.

With the tax the city of Mitchell stuck the Logan Theatre with, one that applied for some of the money was for a wine walk. I bet they are going to drink wine on the way to the Logan to buy a lot of tickets for Jeff to give to the needy that can't afford a tickets and thank him for the money.

When then Mayor Tracy tried to get it so they could sell booze on Sunday, because it is the only day farmers could come to town, the citizens of Mitchell voted it down.

How did he come up with such a dumb idea? Did he have a nightmare? Once council member wants to allow it again. Thank you, Mel for saying "no."

Ray Grambihler

Tripp