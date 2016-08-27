LETTER: Ask for fair pay on Labor Day

If you ask enough people in our community if they're able to sustain their families to make ends meet, you'll quickly find out that too many of my friends and neighbors aren't getting a fair shake. Even as the economy has turned around, most Americans haven't seen any improvement in their pay. It's just plain wrong that companies pay the people who make our food, care for our loved ones, teach our children and stock the shelves at the stores where we shop so little, that they can't afford the basics. The bottom line is that we all are worth more than CEOs say.