LETTER: State's attorney should look into gas prices

Gas prices continue to be a point of contention. In 1999, we had a $1 to $1.10 a gallon gasoline. The differential between 10 percent ethanol gas and 97 octane regular was 4 to 6 cents per gallon. A few months ago (back in the winter), we again had $25 a barrel oil on the Board of trade and our Mitchell gas price bottomed out at $1.799. The legislature did increase tax on gasoline in South Dakota, 6 cents per gallon to fund road construction. That doesn't explain the 70 to 80 cents per gallon in prices at the pump a few months ago. Also, the difference between 10 percent alcohol and 91 octane is 50 to 70 cents per gallon. A lot of places you can't buy 87 octane regular. However, the difference between 87 octane and 91 octane, 11 years ago was 10 cents per gallon or less.

With oil currently trading at about $45 per barrel on the Board of Trade, that translates, on a straight line ratio, to $1.72 plus the 6 cents per gallon added tax. We are currently having to pay in Mitchell, $2.199 to $2.409, depending on what part of town you buy gas. That smells a lot like price fixing. And since you can buy gas in many cities south of here for as low as $1.40 or less, that points directly toward prices that gas retailers pay upon delivery.

It looks to me like the state's attorney should be looking into this problem. Prices do vary, depending upon the distance up the pipeline. However, Mitchell is the same distance up the pipeline it was 11 years ago. Summer driving demand doesn't explain this much difference in the price of gasoline.

One of the responsibilities of the state's attorney is to look out for the local residents. Are you asleep at the switch, state's attorney?

Cecil Luckett

Letcher