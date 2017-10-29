OUR VIEW: Hisses and cheers

So as we mourn the passing of two firefighters this month, we remind once again how important it is to share your appreciation with these heroes.

Hisses to the loose cattle that apparently caused the crash that killed Morehead and injured others.

We looked into the law last week, which protects animal owners from liability when a domestic animal gets loose, but the fact that Davison County Sheriff Steve Brink said the law should not apply East River has us thinking.

We don’t know what the solution is, or if it’s even possible for ranchers to constantly check their fences, but perhaps this crash will bring the conversation about the open range law to the forefront.

Cheers to the return of Dakota Wesleyan University basketball at The World’s Only Corn Palace.

Both the women’s and men’s squads are set to stand out this season, and we hope to see the Corn Palace rocking for home games in Mitchell.

Between the men’s team rolling out a bevy of big forwards and the women aiming to bring the heat on defense, we’re expecting to see a pair of tough Tiger teams this winter.

Cheers to all the area football teams that made long road trips on Thursday for some fun playoff football.

Despite wicked winds, players and coaches made lengthy trips in certain cases. And while the weather was wintry and the winds were roaring, plenty of parents took to Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell and elsewhere for a fun night of football.

Although the weather was bad — with one team outside of our area deciding not to make their scheduled trip on Thursday — we’re glad the Sturgis Scoopers traveled to Mitchell so we could watch the hometown Kernels put on a show.