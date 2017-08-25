OUR VIEW: Palace Festival highlights Main Street

And each year, when officials are setting the dates for the festival, they consider when farmers will get into the fields and ensure it doesn't overlap with the South Dakota State Fair in Huron and other large events in Sioux Falls.

With so much rural area around Mitchell, it's important to get the festival's dates right to ensure strong attendance for concerts and for those who enjoy the midway's activities.

This week, as folks arrive to the city to walk up and down Main Street, they'll see the improvements and serious approach that's been taken to dressing up the downtown district.

Near the Corn Palace, concert attendees will certainly see the work completed on the Sixth Avenue Plaza. A few blocks south, festival-goers can admire the progress on the unfinished, yet sharp-looking veterans park.

But clearly, there's still work to be done, too. Just off Main, on Third Avenue, the road is blocked off as a crumbling building is being worked on. Also embarrassing are the vacant Main Street businesses and outdated signage and storefronts.

We've heard a lot of talk about improving Main Street over the years, and it will be interesting to see how much of a boost downtown businesses will get from the increased festival foot traffic.

If the festival truly is a boon for business on Main Street and this week's attendees are impressed with the progress, then the Mitchell City Council should be sure set aside funds for the proposed $1.866 million streetscape revealed publicly on Monday.

But we're sure it's a tough decision to invest that much money in such a high-traffic area where some people care and others seemingly don't.

With its location in the heart of downtown, the Corn Palace Festival is a good time for us to seriously consider our Main Street's future. If we're going to bring large numbers of people to Mitchell to celebrate the end of summer, we should be proud of what we're showing off.