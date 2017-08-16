OUR VIEW: Two school board members made error in judgment

Except this week one of the five topics listed under the consent agenda was "conflict disclosures/waiver requests," a policy in place due to South Dakota Codified Law 3-23-6. The reason for the policy is to avoid school board members and other school officials from having an interest in a contract or receiving a direct benefit if the school district is a party to the contract.

READ: School board approves conflict of interest waivers

It's a good open government law that helps ensure public officials are acting in the best interests of the district when making financial decisions, rather than doing something that would otherwise benefit them.

On Monday night, school board members Kevin Kenkel and Matthew Christiansen, along with the rest of the five-person board, voted to approve the consent agenda. While the vote seems harmless, Kenkel and Christiansen declared they have potential conflicts of interest.

Kenkel is employed with Dakota Wesleyan University, and Christiansen works for Avera and is an adjunct professor for DWU. Both DWU and Avera have contracts with the Mitchell School District, so when the time came to approve waivers for Kenkel and Christiansen, those two board members should have abstained from voting on the consent agenda or asked to have that section of the agenda pulled out as a separate item. But they didn't, and that itself is a conflict of interest.

On Tuesday morning, school district officials admitted the mistake and said the item should not have been listed under the consent agenda. With a five-person board, Kenkel and Christiansen could have abstained from the vote and there still would have been enough other members to earn a majority vote to approve the waivers.

While we see no purposeful wrongdoing and we feel this was likely an oversight, for Kenkel and Christiansen to vote on the topic was careless. For their sake and the comfort of the taxpayers of Mitchell School District, anyone listed to have a possible conflict of interest should not be voting to approve their own waiver.

We are pleased Superintendent Joe Graves admitted the mistake Tuesday morning and commend him for taking the blame, but it shouldn't be his job to tell board members to be ethical.

That's why we hope all of the school board members learn a valuable lesson here. For the comfort of Mitchell School District taxpayers, board members always must be aware when they need to abstain from a vote.