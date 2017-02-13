The Kernels were champions three straight years from 2014 to 2016. And, over the weekend, Mitchell capped another stellar season with a state runner-up finish.

And that's just the team honors. Each season, Mitchell also had multiple gymnasts place highly during the individual portion of state. In fact, too many to try and sort out.

Mitchell gymnastics is riding a great wave and is undoubtedly the most successful athletic program at the high school right now.

But what's most impressive is the program's determination to stay afloat during uncertain times during the 2010-11 school year. School administration threatened to drop gymnastics in 2010-11 due to Title IX, which attempts to ensure activities for females are approximately equitable with activities for males. Funding was also an issue.

Mitchell School District was considering adding cheer and dance and soccer to boost its participation for female athletes, but didn't have the dollars to keep gymnastics and add other programs.

So, an agreement was made that gymnastics would assist in funding the program. To do that, the gymnastics team, parents and supporters fundraised tens of thousands of dollars through a variety of methods.

The result was success in multiple fashions.

Mitchell was able to keep its gymnastics program and has become one of the state's most competitive teams. It did so through dedication and hard work — in the gym and in the community.

There's no doubt this success tastes a little sweeter, especially given the circumstances of a once-uncertain future.