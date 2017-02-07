Rather than having the city of Mitchell continue buying locally through Jones Supply, Toomey last month ordered the city's department heads to purchase those supplies through state contract, with an opportunity for other vendors to match or beat the state bid. The businesses with best prices through state contract, though, are based out of Sioux Falls.

Several claims of misconduct by both Toomey and Tim Jones, of Jones Supply, were alleged at the meeting, with the mayor forcefully standing by his directive. He also believed four members of the council were using their personal relationships to promote Jones' business, rather than making decisions based on the city's best interests to save money.

Sadly, Monday night's council meeting became an unnecessary embarrassment for our city. And the mayor's decision to issue an order to purchase these supplies through state bid, which he believes can save the city up to $30,000, was not worth the division it has created.

At the forefront of the battle is the debate about shopping locally, to which the mayor and council members agreed, at varying levels, is the ideal approach.

What's concerning is the mayor was willing to create a scene, point fingers at council members and throw out other accusations with hopes to save the city a fraction of 1 percent of the total $30 million city budget.

Stunningly, the mayor used the state bid process as a first resort, rather than trying to find middle ground with the local supplier who has been doing business with the city for more than two decades.

Also now in question is the city's image. Mitchell has recently taken great strides in making citizens and business leaders proud of our community. A new, $30,000 community video was recently unveiled at the annual Mitchell Chamber recognition banquet that was well-received by those in attendance.

The video shows that Mitchell's as a great place to live for families as it is welcoming to businesses. But following Monday night's discussions, that doesn't seem to be the case.

Businesses in Mitchell certainly are aware of what transpired Monday night, and community leaders are not happy about the decisions.

This juice was never worth the squeeze. This battle shouldn't have been fought. Our mayor should have realized that.