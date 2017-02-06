OUR VIEW: Study shows SD investing in pheasants

If that means spending hours, days, weeks and years to uncover new information, we say it's worth it. If that means spending hundreds of thousands of dollars, we say go for it.

On Saturday, we reported details of a "paramount study," as one state official called it, in which pheasants will be radio-collared and tracked. It's a five-year project, but researchers will be monitoring the birds over different periods spanning three years.

We heard rumblings that some people have rolled their eyes at the study. They think it's a waste of time, money and efforts. All we need is more habitat, some people said.

Habitat acreage and weather conditions are the two major contributing factors in determining whether pheasant populations increase or decline.

Like in recent years, the more mild the weather conditions, the higher probability pheasant numbers go up. But when we have wicked winters with several feet of snowfall, we need habitat for the birds to survive.

So, in part, these naysayers to this study are right. What it boils down to is needing habitat.

But the point that's being missed by some is the study will eventually help landowners learn how to best use their land for wildlife.

The idea is the study will help landowners determine questions like this: How would the pheasant population respond to adding 40-foot buffer strips to all wetlands within an operation? Would the local pheasant population benefit more from the establishment of a shelterbelt for winter cover or from the establishment of blocks of nesting cover?

Also great about the $400,000 study is it is entirely paid for by the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act, which became law in 1937. The revenue generated from this excise tax is apportioned to state wildlife agencies for conservation efforts through the sale of items like guns and ammunition. So, South Dakota really isn't putting much of any funds toward this project, but the state will reap major benefits from its findings.

Yes, South Dakota needs to be on the leading edge of a major pheasant study. If the state wants to continually benefit from the bird, we need to invest to get the proper returns.