OUR VIEW: Hisses and cheers

And other area athletes, including three players from the Class 11B powerhouse Winner Warriors, also signed on to continue their football careers while advancing their education.

It's fantastic to see so many area student-athletes move on to a higher level, and maybe the Mitchell area will see the next Chad Greenway or Riley Reiff represent south central South Dakota in the NFL soon enough.

HISSES to the South Dakota Legislature, which voted to repeal the voter-approved anti-corruption measure known as Initiated Measure 22.

Was IM 22 — which would have created a system for publicly financing elections and limit the amount a gifts a legislator can receive — a perfect law? Probably not. But the law was the will of the people of South Dakota who turned out to vote on Election Day.

It's discouraging to see our legislators repeal a law within months of its approval, regardless of the feasibility of the law. Decisions like these should make South Dakotans question their role in the democratic process, and we hope this is the last time legislators sweep the legs from out of the under people's mandate simply to repeal a law they don't like.

CHEERS to the official opening of the Mitchell School District Performing Arts Center, a $15.3 behemoth of a structure that will serve as one of the region's premier fine arts facilities.

The center opened Friday after a brief delay caused the Jan. 15 grand opening to be postponed, but we're glad to see the center open and ready to serve the Mitchell community.

Facilities like this make Mitchell more attractive to folks looking to start a family in our wonderful city, and we commend the district for creating a beautiful building for our city's youth.