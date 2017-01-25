South Dakota’s top industry, agriculture, received an immediate blow when Trump fulfilled one of his campaign pledges to end American involvement in the 2015 pact. That’s because about one out of every three acres harvested in the state is exported outside of the country, U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., said in 2015.

And, the TPP was expected to boost revenue for South Dakota’s agriculture industry. In 2015, Noem said the pact would provide “huge benefits” for our state. In short, the agreement would have benefitted South Dakota by sending grains such as wheat and soybeans overseas to the 12 countries involved in the TPP.

Nothing changes officially, however, because Congress never approved the TPP. But the pact provided hope for South Dakota farmers and ranchers, and farmers across the United States, to export more grain overseas. The largest goal of TPP was to maintain U.S. trade dominance in Asia, where 60 percent of the world’s population resides. That’s a lot of mouths to feed.

On Tuesday, the South Dakota Farm Bureau issued a statement explaining its disappointment in withdrawing from the TPP and hoping the Trump administration will take another look at international trade opportunities.

“Agriculture almost always has been a winner in past trade agreements and hopefully will continue to be as we move into future partnerships,” said South Dakota Farm Bureau President Scott VanderWal, who also serves as the vice president for the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Noem and U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds, both South Dakota Republicans who all supported the TPP in 2015, didn’t take a stance when asked Monday about the president’s decision to pull out of the agreement

Rounds explained the Trump administration plans to seek to negotiate better trade deals for American manufacturers and producers, and we hope South Dakota’s congressional delegation keeps a close eye on that statement.

South Dakota’s agriculture economy needs a boost. That’s undeniable right now.

Commodity prices are down and supply is high.

We need an international trade deal like the TPP to help give South Dakota and the farming industry a shot in the arm. We hope a new agreement and discussion begins soon.