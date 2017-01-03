OUR VIEW: Hisses and cheers

Many people were without power for days as it took electric companies hours to fix powerlines in many rural areas.

To all those workers who helped restore power, many forced to work on Christmas Day, we say CHEERS to your service.

CHEERS to another year of the Mike Miller Classic.

This was the seventh year of the annual event, which is held in Mitchell and Sioux Falls.

There were great crowds at some of the games again this year, and the fans got to see some of the top high school players in the country.

Also exciting is that the Dakota Wesleyan University men's basketball team played two home games on back-to-back days.

The classic has certainly evolved and we hope it continues to improve and expand in the future.

HISSES to unlawful killing of big game, charges that court records show four area men are facing from November incidents in McCook County.

Charges include taking big game with artificial light, unlawful possession and trespassing to hunt.

These are all alleged incidents, but if true, it's frustrating for lawful hunters.

Illegally taking any wild game takes away opportunities for those who follow the laws.

We're glad to hear South Dakota's conservation officers investigated these cases.

CHEERS to the staff at Avera's maternal care ward.

In 2016, the staff helped deliver about 520 babies, which is a little more than a typical year.

It's tough to appreciate enough the work of the doctors, nurses and assistants who help mothers and families during the birth of a child.

Thanks for another wonderful year.