OUR VIEW: Hisses and cheers

But when sub-zero temps combine with wind, there's really nothing like it.

We feel for all the area farmers who have cattle to look after, and we were sad to hear so many churches were forced to postpone or cancel their Christmas concerts and plays.

We're glad to see the forecast is more favorable this week, but we won't be surprised to see 20-below zero again this winter.

CHEERS to Mount Vernon's Eric Denning, who last week won his 300th game as a high school boys basketball coach.

Denning is the coach of the cooperative Mount Vernon/Plankinton, which has qualified for the state tournament in recent seasons. But Denning won many of his games coaching Mount Vernon, where he also is the school's activities director.

Denning wears a number of hats in Mount Vernon, as he manages and plays amateur baseball and has coached youth and high school baseball.

Small communities need people like Denning—coaches and mentors who help mold the lives of youngsters.

We're glad to see Denning hit a nice milestone in his career and wish him luck moving forward.

HISSES to the sad news Mitchell native and South Dakota State University's Macy Miller will miss the rest of the basketball season with a knee injury.

Miller is an outstanding player on the court, but more importantly a great person outside the lines.

So many people in Mitchell and throughout the state keep tabs the SDSU women, a highly successful program that has Mitchell representation many seasons.

We wish the Jackrabbits success moving forward this season, and we wish Miller a safe, fast recovery.

CHEERS to the fast construction at Hanson School District, where a multi-million-dollar project is nearing completion months before it was scheduled to be done.

Due to increasing enrollment, the school expanded its middle and high school areas to add 10 classrooms. The project looks to be done sometime next month, well ahead of its spring deadline.

We're glad to see this project happen, and we're certain students and staff at the district will be pleased to use the new area much sooner than projected.