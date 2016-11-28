OUR VIEW: Still waiting on improved county agendas

Like our newspaper, which attends nearly every Davison County commission meeting, our county’s residents should be fed up with the short, vague agendas. Davison is one of the most populated counties in the state, and our commissioners are allowing the bare minimum to be posted on agendas.

To be fair, the Davison County Commission meetings have always abided by the state’s open meeting laws. They’re posted at the Davison County Courthouse at least 24 consecutive hours prior to the meeting, and often are posted on the county’s website the Friday before each meeting.

And there’s not much difference between Davison County’s commission agendas in comparison to other like-sized counties in Beadle and Yankton. They’re all fairly vague.

But is it too much to ask Davison County to be on the leading edge of change?

Unlike a Davison County Commission meeting, locals can enter Council Chambers at Mitchell’s City Hall for a Monday night council meeting armed with several documents and detailed descriptions of several agenda items. The next morning, if so inclined, a county resident could arrive at a commission meeting holding a single sheet of paper with unclear, one-line descriptions of what might be happening at the meeting.

Would it require extra work for the county to provide agendas with more information for its constituents? Absolutely. But shouldn’t the commission, which often has shorter agendas than the council despite similarly lengthed meetings, be able to match the city in terms of making public information more easily accessible?

And key information is often left to the imagination of constituents when entering the Davison County North Offices.

And what could be argued as the most important commission meeting of the year, the agenda described a critical item in four words: “Conditional Use - Wind Turbines.”

The item referred to the installation of up to 11 446-foot tall wind turbines within approximately 10 miles of Mitchell city limits, a $40 million project that would have brought in thousands in production taxes while also upsetting various neighbors who saw their quality of life taking a serious hit if the tall towers were constructed.

The meeting was well-attended and the project ultimately failed to earn commission approval, but such a major item should garner more than four words on a one-page agenda.

For the sake of Davison County residents, we hope to see the county finally take a positive step toward transparency in the near future.