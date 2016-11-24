We hope the majority of school boards at least discuss what happened Monday afternoon in Chattanooga, where a kindergartner, a first-grader and three fourth-graders died in the crash. There were 37 students on the bus. Five died and 12 were hospitalized.

Six states require seat belts on school buses and South Dakota isn't among them. The six states — Florida, California, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York and Texas — have varying regulations within the law. But the common theme is that students must wear seat belts while riding on the public school bus.

It's safe to say many of the students who died or suffered injuries earlier this week would not have sustained such a harsh fate had they been wearing seat belts. And that's why we're calling for South Dakota school districts to consider changing their policy.

Nationwide, there were 1,222 fatal motor vehicle crashes classified as school-transportation-related between 2003 and 2012, according to a report by the National Traffic Highway Safety Administration. There was none in South Dakota.

And since 2003, there have been 1,353 people killed in school-transportation-related crashes across the country, which averages 135 fatalities per year.

It is refreshing knowing our state has been safe in recent years, but hundreds of busloads of students go to and from school every day. And a crash could happen at any time.

We realize the mandate would be hard to institute due to lack of funding and would be difficult to enforce on each student.

Many rural districts in our state struggle with funding, and mandating the use of seat belts would add another expense for many schools whose buses aren't properly equipped. Though, some states with seat belt mandates have stipulations that it applies only to new buses, meaning each time a district buys a bus, seat belts should already be installed.

And while we understand there's no way to enforce each student to buckle up even if there's a mandate in place, the district would be doing its part to promote the safety of its bus-riding students.

Certainly we hope never to hear about tragedy like the one earlier this week in Tennessee. But we must learn from these incidents. That's why a discussion on seat belt mandates is the first step to ensure the safety of our students.