OUR VIEW: Kudos, Veterans Park committee

The Mitchell Veterans Park project has received approximately $225,000 in pledges and in-kind donations, with $130,000 in cash already accepted, according to Monday night's Mitchell City Council meeting.

Those figures are outstanding. And even more impressive is the fact it's all private funds, meaning the city will likely avoid paying the $35,000 it committed to the project. We tip our caps to many people for their efforts on this, including and Mayor Jerry Toomey and Chief of Public Safety Lyndon Overweg for heading a committee that helped drive donations.

We've heard great compliments toward the Veterans Park committee and the work it put forth to ensure the project would come to fruition.

In August, Mayor Toomey urged Mitchell citizens to get behind the project with support and donations.

"I fail to understand the lack of interest in this park and the priority it should inspire in our two service club organizations as this park will be a wonderful tribute to our veterans and a tremendous asset to our Main Street revitalization efforts," Toomey said at the time.

Following Toomey's comments, Overweg and his committee pounded the pavement seeking donations. Core members of the committee for fundraising are City Councilman Dan Allen, former South Dakota Rep. Lance Carson and Overweg. Also on the committee are Mayor Toomey retired Fire Captain Dean Strand, Mitchell Garden Club member Darlene Pearson, and representatives from the local American Legion and VFW, including Dr. Martin Christensen, Lyle Sutherland, Norm Schoenfelder, Bill Jackson and Hugh Holmes.

We've been supportive of the Veterans Park project since the idea sparked, but the strong support through donations is because of Overweg and the committee.

On Tuesday, more work was happening at the site.

It just goes to show that when a group digs in and properly plans a fundraising effort, it doesn't take months to get work rolling. That, in turn, helps draw city-wide support.