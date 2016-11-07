OUR VIEW: Hisses and cheers

The Kernels have many accomplishments so far this year, including a 10-game winning streak. But that one victory Friday night in the Class 11AA state semifinals was the program's best win in recent memory.

Congratulations, coach VanOverschelde and all of the team's coaches. Congratulations, players.

We know you'll give everything you've got when you head to the DakotaDome in Vermillion later this week.

CHEERS to the people who have hit the voting booths early.

With Tuesday's highly anticipated Election Day nearing, we expect long lines, and possibly lengthy waits, at voting locations.

We encourage everyone to participate in their right and duty to vote, but we applaud the unusually high number of people who already have helped ease the pressure of Election Day by casting their ballot already.

HISSES to illegal road hunting.

Last week, we heard a report that out-of-state road hunters caused some controversy by shooting too close to an occupied dwelling.

We hate when this happens because it gives most hunters a bad name. There are plenty of outdoor enthusiasts who do it the right way and understand safety is more important than harvesting a bird.

CHEERS to another safe Halloween in Mitchell.

We heard nothing but positive remarks about the way our city handled last week's holiday.

The Mitchell Fire Division was out in front of the Mitchell Public Safety Building handing out candy, downtown businesses and the Corn Palace were great participants and, most importantly, we did not hear any reports of nighttime accidents with cars and trick-or-treaters.

This holiday proves Mitchell is kid- and family-friendly, and shows people here love to be involved in community events.