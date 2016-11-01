OUR VIEW: Despite EHD, consider Sportsmen Against Hunger

Though, perhaps the most under-the-radar aspect of deer hunting in South Dakota is that it brings thousands of meals to needy families.

According to the most recent South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks Conservation Digest magazine, it's been 10 years since the South Dakota Sportsmen Against Hunger program first partnered with GF&P.

During that time, 684,000 pounds of venison has resulted in about 2.61 million meals to families across the state. In 2010, the banner year of the program, 104,000 pounds of ground venison was donated.

That's simply phenomenal.

This year, though, doesn't look as optimistic for the lesser-known food donation program. GF&P has reported there's been a significant hit to deer populations again due to epizootic hemorrhagic disease, which has affected a significant population of white-tailed deer in eastern South Dakota.

GF&P has scaled back many of the leftover deer licenses due to EHD, which could mean bad news for Sportsmen Against Hunger and its intake of meat this year. Typically, many of the deer previously donated were from extra tags.

Still, we hope deer hunters who harvest an animal this year consider donating even a small portion to Sportsmen Against Hunger. One pound of venison burger can feed a family of four, so every pound counts.

There are more than 30 big game donation locations in South Dakota, with meat processors scattered across the state.

Sportsmen Against Hunger is a program that's accomplished great philanthropic efforts already. While this year may be a down season for deer licenses, we hope everyone considers donating to this worthy cause.