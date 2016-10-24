OUR VIEW: Hisses and cheers

Following a 266-yard performance against the Huron Tigers, Neugebauer earned his spot in the record book with 2,996 career rushing yards, surpassing Trevor Hohn's record of 2,955.

Neugebauer's record highlights the determination and effort needed to be a successful student-athlete, and we're rooting for him to gain the 95 yards needed to match Hohn's single-season rushing record of 1,624 yards when the Kernels host Sturgis on Thursday at Joe Quintal Field.

HISSES to the slow start to pheasant hunting season in the Mitchell region.

Throughout south-central South Dakota, hunters struggled to bag birds on opening weekend due in part to a high amount of standing crops still in the field.

With pheasant hunting serving as one of the area's greatest economic stimulants, we hope prospective pheasant hunters aren't scared off by the slow start. And whether or not the hunt is a success, we hope local and visiting hunters enjoyed their time out on the prairie with family and friends.

CHEERS to the community of Winner for coming together to honor Taylor Watzel, a 16-year-old who died in a farming accident last week.

Watzel — a student at Winner High School who played for its football team — was recognized before, during and after Winner's 64-0 win over Jones County/White River. Watzel's jersey was displayed on the sideline, attendees signed a large poster in his honor prior to the game and a moment of silence was held before kickoff.

The death of a young person can be hard on a small town, but the folks of Winner showed their community's spirit and compassion on Thursday in celebration of Watzel's life.