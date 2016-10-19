OUR VIEW: Stay safe in the fields

We're sure there's been more, and there's probably been countless close calls. These three, all included someone getting hit with BBs, were just those law enforcement reported.

And in South Dakota, it's no surprise the vast majority of hunting-related incidents occur while pheasant hunting.

Sadly, it's an annual occurrence. Last year, there were more than 150,000 resident and nonresident pheasant hunters in South Dakota. It's really a miracle that more injuries don't happen more often.

Still, we hope people venturing out in the fields remember safety and we hope they preach it to all who attend the hunt.

We hope people who hunt in groups aren't too embarrassed to encourage people to use eye protection, wear plenty of orange and remind everyone to keep their gun pointed in a safe direction.

Each of those habits are regulars for safe hunters. But then, we also hear about those run-and-gun hunters who give many outdoor enthusiasts a bad name.

According to South Dakota's Game, Fish & Parks Department's 2014 law enforcement report, 32 people were cited for wrongfully hunting small game in the right-of-way, aka road ditch, 22 were cited for shooting from a vehicle, 21 cited for hunting within 660 feet of a dwelling or livestock and 10 for a gun protruding from a vehicle, but did not shoot.

We presume most of these tickets were issued in relation to pheasant hunting, and it's frustrating that some people decide this is the way they choose to chase wild game.

Not everyone should be labeled this way. Many do it right.

Clearly, there's a right and a wrong way to go hunting, and everyone needs to remember that no bird or animal is worth a potential injury to someone else.

Stay safe, hunters.