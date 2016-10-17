OUR VIEW: Hisses and cheers

After tragedy struck, Koops and the Platte Area Ministerial Association purchased the land where a family of six died, hoping to turn the 44-acre lot into a summer youth ministry camp.

In the wake of tragedy, it's folks like Koops who play a critical role in getting a town back on its feet, and we wish Koops the best of luck in his future endeavors.

CHEERS to the Palace City Lions Club for its efforts to check the eyesight of school children in Mitchell.

The club spent Native Americans' Day at Mitchell Christian School providing eyesight checks to 15 students free of charge using its new $6,000 to $7,000 machine to provide the service.

We thank the Palace City Lions Club for doing its part to ensure proper eye care for area students, and we commend any local organization or individual who spends valuable time improving the lives of others.

HISSES to the continued failure to wear seat belts in South Dakota, which has been a factor in the death of dozens in the state this year.

As of Oct. 11, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety reported 88 traffic fatalities in 2016, with 42 of the victims not wearing a seat belt.

We appreciate efforts by the Davison County Sheriff's Office for utilizing grant funds to enforce seat belt usage, but the responsibility falls to the driver to ensure their passengers are wearing a seat belt before hitting the road.

We hope South Dakotans will realize the importance of wearing a seat belt and wish to see less fatalities due to the failure to wear a seat belt in 2017.

CHEERS to the Tripp-Delmont School District for its innovative approach to reducing discipline referrals.

When Superintendent Gail Swenson arrived in 2014-2015, grades 7-12 had 201 discipline referrals for the school year. So far this year, the district has had only three.

Swenson credited the drop to an attitude adjustment by both the administration and students, with administrators being frank about the consequences of negative actions and students now having a better understanding of what's expected of them.

It's great to see a rural school district trying new ways to combat negative actions from its students through a stern, but understanding approach to discipline. Other districts with discipline concerns could, perhaps, learn a lesson from Tripp-Delmont.