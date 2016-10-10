OUR VIEW: Hisses and cheers

On Oct. 2, Dee was given the crown after two years finishing runner-up in the competition. She now moves on to compete for Miss USA.

Dee has represented Mitchell and South Dakota well in the past when she was named Miss South Dakota through the Miss America program in 2013.

We're so proud to see the 2009 Mitchell High School graduate garner success in her competitions and impressed with her persistence in striving to achieve her goals.

HISSES to the uncertainty that some Cabela's employees are undoubtedly feeling right now.

Last week, Bass Pro Shops announced the purchase of its rival outdoor company, Cabela's, in a $5.5 billion deal.

Local and corporate officials from Cabela's did not disclose what this sale means for the future of the Mitchell store. One thing's for certain: Change is coming.

We surely believe Mitchell is a great location to house outdoor retailers like Cabela's and the new SoDak Sports store. With the great pheasant hunting each fall, the outstanding fishing at the Missouri River and other similar opportunities, this part of South Dakota is a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts.

We understand that change and transition is difficult, so we wish employees Cabela's well moving forward.

CHEERS to the Wagner Police Department for brightening the day of a student.

MJ Provost, a student with special needs at Wagner Community School, recently had his bike stolen. But local police officers were able to find a replacement to give to Provost and they presented it to him at school.

We love hearing these feel-good stories in rural communities, and it shows officers are doing more than just writing tickets and looking for crime.

HISSES to the wicked weather plaguing the southeastern part of the United States.

Hurricane Matthew hit areas of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas that caused significant damages to structures and forced people to evacuate their homes.

In South Dakota, we know the force of natural disasters. This year we had a nasty wind storm pound Springfield in Bon Homme County, and we've seen tornadoes in Wessington Springs (2014) and Delmont (2015).

We hope people in the areas where Hurricane Matthew has affected will be as resilient and helping as South Dakotans each time we're in need.