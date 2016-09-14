OUR VIEW: Projects should spark downtown rejuvenation

Mitchell's veterans park project and the Sixth Avenue plaza are bringing great hope to our city's downtown.

Earlier this month, construction began on the veterans park at the corner of First Avenue and Main Street, while the final details of the Sixth Avenue plaza need to be approved by the Mitchell City Council. Although the projects are in their infancies, they have great promise to liven up our city's Main Street.

We know the veterans park committee has been successful in its fundraising efforts and is making conscientious choices in designing the park's layout. In similar fashion, the City Council has held long discussions considering exactly what should be included in the Sixth Avenue project, located just south of the Corn Palace.

We only wish some Main Street businesses put as much effort into their own storefronts as these committees are in helping brighten up Mitchell's downtown.

If the city and private donors are going to invest in Main Street through projects like veterans park and the Sixth Avenue plaza, business owners should follow suit.

While we're not going to point fingers, there are some Main Street storefronts that look outdated and rundown.

There are signs that have multiple letters missing, buildings that still list businesses that vacated years ago and stores that need significant renovations.

On the other hand, there are businesses on Main Street that keep their establishments looking shiny and new. And, it's undoubtedly upsetting to those businesses that are putting forth an effort to see their neighbors crumbling away.

Quite simply, we hope Main Street business owners consider this: Are you proud of your storefront and its signage?

If not, Mitchell Main Street & Beyond has a zero percent interest loan available for downtown businesses that want to fix up their storefront. Loan distributions are based off storefront footage and available through participating local banks. Owners must provide an architectural rendering of the improvements and have up to five years to pay off the loan.

Why is this beautification to our downtown so important? Mitchell's Main Street has our city's top tourist attraction in the Corn Palace. When visitors come to our city, we want to leave a great first impression.

The construction of the veterans park and the Sixth Avenue plaza are steps to help boost Main Street. And, we just finished putting millions of dollars into the Corn Palace.

Now, we hope Main Street and downtown businesses take a hard look at their storefronts and consider whether they're part of the solution or the problem.