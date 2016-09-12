OUR VIEW: Pheasant decrease shouldn't be so surprising

Anecdotal reporting throughout the summer suggested better pheasant numbers would be coming this fall. But outdoor enthusiasts and South Dakotans were a bit surprised to learn there was a 20 percent statewide dip in pheasant populations compared to 2015.

Earlier this month, the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks Department issued its annual roadside pheasant brood survey report, and early-season optimism morphed into pre-hunting season concerns.

Of the 110 routes surveyed statewide, 38 showed an increase in the pheasant-per-mile index and 72 declined from 2015.

The good news? The pheasant-per-mile index suggests pheasant hunters will still harvest more than 1 million birds in South Dakota this year. Surely, good hunting will be available for the 2016 season, which kicks off statewide on Oct. 15.

This was the first preseason report since 2013 that showed a decrease in pheasant population, but we're not surprised to see dipping numbers despite what looked to be more birds throughout the summer.

It's been 10 years since expirations of the Conservation Reserve Program lands started outpacing enrollment, which correlates directly with pheasant population. GF&P Upland Game Biologist Travis Runia writes in his annual pheasant report that "the availability of undisturbed grassland nesting habitat and pheasant abundance dat(es) all the way back to 1950. Future pheasant population expectations should be tempered by the reality of declining habitat quantity."

And while it would be easy to blame landowners for not utilizing the CRP program, that's not the case at all. This year, there were 42,352 acres of South Dakota land submitted by landowners for CRP during general sign-up. Of the land offered, 101 acres were accepted in South Dakota.

So, clearly, landowners are doing their part.

The disconnect is happening in Washington D.C., where lawmakers aren't doing their part to ensure enough acreage is available. In the 2014 farm bill, the national cap for CRP was reduced from 32 million acres to 24 million.

Also, in South Dakota, we've stopped one of the best programs for pheasant reproduction in the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program, in which participants receive 40 percent higher rental rates than if they were to just enroll their land in CRP. Additional acreage for sign up was stopped in 2014 due to a shortage of funding. And, according to officials, there's no outlook to resurrect the program.

So what are landowners and outdoor enthusiasts to expect?

The problem of declining pheasants in South Dakota should weigh heavy on the people at the top who can make a difference: Gov. Dennis Daugaard, Rep. Kristi Noem and Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds.

Those people know the importance of tourism to South Dakota, and pheasant hunting is a top draw. Nonprofit groups like Pheasants Forever and Ducks Unlimited can only do so much.

We need to find a way to fund CRP acreage, otherwise dwindling pheasant numbers will become the norm.