OUR VIEW: Hisses and cheers

CHEERS to the volunteer efforts from those aiding in the recovery of Springfield.

According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, straight-line winds during an overnight storm pummeled Springfield, destroying four homes and "severely damaging" 12 others, leaving 70 people displaced. The storm ravaged the southeast section of town, uprooting trees, downing power lines and damaging roofs, but left the rest of the town relatively unscathed.

Despite the weather, people showed up to help those in need. We heard there were hundreds of volunteers, including students from the Bon Homme School District, who lended a hand in a time of need.

We've seen the same instance in recent years with tornadoes in Wessington Springs and Delmont, but it's always so refreshing to see people stand up and help when they can.

HISSES to the massive medical costs for incarcerated prisoners that are eating up Davison County taxpayer dollars.

According to the Davison County Auditor's Office, the jail has spent $79,338 paying for hospital visits, ambulance transports, prescription medications and other medical expenses from January through August, putting the jail on pace to surpass 2015's total of $115,005 and already approaching the 2014 total of $99,961.

Some of the issue is the increasing methamphetamine use in the area, but we hope our state legislators can discuss this during the 2017 session to help take this unnecessary burden off counties.

CHEERS to the Chamberlain School District, which last week had its elementary, middle and high schools honored as recipients of the 2016 Let's Move! Active Schools Award—the only district in the state to have all three schools recognized.

The Let's Move! Active Schools National Award celebrates a school's commitment to providing students with at least 60 minutes of physical activity before, during and after school each day, and is part of an initiative instituted by first lady Michelle Obama in 2013.

We're proud to see an area school district honored in such high regard, and we hope other districts take notice.