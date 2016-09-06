OUR VIEW: Dangerous dogs need more oversight

Telling someone their family dog isn't so friendly is difficult, but the city of Mitchell needs stronger laws and enforcement in doing just that.

An employee of the U.S. Postal Service on his normal delivery route was bitten by a dog Friday in Mitchell. The worker was bitten in his leg and sought medical attention following the incident.

And this isn't the first dog attack we've heard about in our city recently. On July 1, a Mitchell police officer shot and killed a dog that was reportedly attacking the officer who was responding to a call at a residence.

Mitchell city code says the pet control officer or chief of police has the authority to determine if a dog is dangerous, which is defined as any animal that has a propensity to bite, scratch or otherwise inflict injury on a human; or has a propensity to approach a person without provocation in a menacing or terrorizing manner.

After an investigation process, a dangerous dog needs to be removed from the jurisdiction of the city, or be euthanized.

Certainly, the first part of the code is obvious. If any dog bites a human and causes injury, that dog should be deemed dangerous and be removed from the city. Sadly for the owners of the dog that bit the U.S. Postal Service worker last week, that means their dog should be removed from the city.

But we wonder if enough is being done to ensure the safety of our city's residents and visitors by removing threatening dogs. And we hope dog owners start taking more responsibility on how their pet acts around others.

That's because dogs that show threatening actions are certainly the ones that will bite. We doubt this was the first time this particular dog showed aggression toward someone passing by, which means more preventative measures need to be taken to notify pet owners of their threatening animal.

We've seen plenty of barking, snarling and threatening dogs in Mitchell, which is why an animal control officer is crucial in our city. We also urge dog owners to properly restrain their pets by making sure they are inside fences, kennels or inside a house.

But people need to be made aware by law enforcement that their dog isn't friendly, and they need to take steps to correct that.

Dog owners undoubtedly get defensive about their pet, because these four-legged creatures are family members. But these dog owners also should take ownership of their dog's mannerisms to ensure the safety and comfort of the citizens of Mitchell.