OUR VIEW: Long-term solutions needed for workforce issue

Officials say there’s a strong presence of students from Mitchell Technical Institute and Dakota Wesleyan University who are benefitting from our city’s workforce.

But an important consideration with this bit of positive news is to think about what our city and local employers are doing to retain those employees.

We’re proud that MTI and DWU are training students so well, and the schools are educating in the local workforce’s needed areas. That equates to students finding work soon after graduating.

But how long are we retaining those employees in our city?

So often, employers are blaming the generation of millennials (those born after 1980 and the first generation to come of age in the new millennium) for bouncing from job to job.

The students who are choosing to stay in Mitchell right after graduating may be doing so because it’s a good stepping stone to land jobs in larger cities like Sioux Falls and Minneapolis.

So rather than being pleased that Mitchell is hiring MTI and DWU grads, only to see them flock to larger area, our city needs to figure out how retain these employees to become deep-rooted here.

Quite simply, if there is a workforce problem in Mitchell with several hundred jobs available, we need to search for long-term solutions.

Business leaders need to determine whether they’re paying their young employees competitively. Gone are the days that employees are just happy to hold a job. Rather, employees want to feel appreciated for their work.

Sioux Falls is only an hour away, which means Mitchell businesses need to ensure their salaries are not only competitive locally, but regionally as well.

Mitchell also competes with Sioux Falls in the area of entertainment. Our neighbor to the east has larger parks, more concerts and more dining and shopping options. But the fact is that’s the case with any large city — so Mitchell needs to enhance what we do have and find ways to bring in other attractions.

Beautifying our Main Street should be a priority, and it needs to be known as Mitchell’s main shopping center with options for both young and old.

The city should continue working to make our parks and lake family friendly, so young employees want to stay in Mitchell.

We realize there’s no quick fix to this issue, and we know many of Mitchell’s business leaders are working to address some of these problems. Kudos to those people for keeping the city’s future constantly in their thoughts.

While MTI and DWU are making great strides to educate and train employees to find a job in Mitchell, it’s local business owners and our city’s leaders who need to take the next step to retain them long term.