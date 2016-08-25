OUR VIEW: Educators should encourage dual credit program

Through a program that began in 2014-15, South Dakota juniors and seniors are eligible for dual credit courses, which count for both high school and college credit.

And, after the first year it was available, the program gained significant momentum during the 2015-16 school year. We're thrilled to hear about it and hope educators and parents promote its benefits.

To get paid a decent salary in today's workforce, some form of post-secondary education is necessary, whether it's from a two-year technical college or a four-year institution. To see students utilizing the dual credit program shows long-term planning and organization, which are great traits for employers to see when hiring.

Last year, more than 3,500 students in South Dakota were enrolled in some dual credit courses, compared to about 2,300 the previous school year, and collectively they saved millions of dollars. The cost per credit is $48, while the state picked up the rest of the cost.

Statewide, students saved more than $2.5 million in the 2014-15 school year by using the program, which averages $1,000 per student, according to information presented by Gov. Dennis Daugaard in his State of the State address in January.

And now more than ever, students need a break to pay for their college education.

According to the College Board, the average cost of tuition and fees for the 2015-16 school year was more than $32,400 at private colleges, $9,400 for state residents at public colleges and about $23,900 for out-of-state residents attending public universities.

Those savings are strong incentives for students to have good grades throughout high school. To be eligible for the courses, students must meet admission standards of the post secondary institute.

Even better, the dual credit program allows students who are educated beyond the high school level to move on to more advanced coursework.

All of those benefits spell out success for South Dakota's students and show why the program is a no-brainer for juniors and seniors.

South Dakota's students have more opportunities than ever because of the dual credit program. In turn, we hope it's a serious consideration of all juniors and seniors and highly encouraged by all teachers and parents.