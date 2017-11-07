GRAVES: Expressing gratitude

Franklin had a strategy: Work on one virtue at a time until he pretty much had it down and then move on to the next one. I found this introspective, constructive and purposeful approach to life, even though fraught with difficulties and many predictable failures, fascinating and well worth emulating. Thus, occasionally, I drag myself out of my self-satisfied sense of "good enough" or even pharisaic notion of "at least better than them" to strive just a bit harder to improve and I return to people like Franklin and Ignatius of Loyola in pursuit of that. (Additionally, that I can remember something that I read in a book 20 years later suggests that it really is a great book.)

This being November, I find myself — as I do most Novembers — reflecting upon my own lack of gratitude. (That I work on it every year but never seem to master it, at least not with any permanence, is a pretty significant critique of Franklin's plan — and one he, himself, admitted to.) Like most Americans, I live a life of peaceful security, material wealth, physical health including the ability to address any health concerns that do crop up, and freedom that not even the mightiest royalty even a century ago could hope to claim. (OK, they may have been richer than us but they still couldn't access the internet, make a cell phone call, listen to any music they liked whenever they liked or stream a video of their favorite opera.) By any stretch of the imagination, we have got it made. And I'm one of those "we."

Yet I take it all for granted. I don't wake up each morning with a silly grin on my face because I live better than the billions of people that lived and died here on Earth before me. While I'm a pretty upbeat, optimistic person, I do have the occasional day when I feel like I'm not just going through the motions, I feel like I'm trudging through the motions. I really need to work on feeling grateful.

One reason to feel grateful was offered a couple of years ago in Psychology Today. In an article on gratitude, it offered a research-based list on how feeling grateful would improve your life in seven ways. While I appreciate the fact that gratefulness does have the side-effect of improving my life, I frankly reject the whole teleological argument for acting morally, i.e. that we should act morally because it has good effects on ourselves or others. We should act morally, instead, for deontological reasons, i.e. that it is just the right thing to do. I should be grateful, I should act gratefully, not because it will improve my relationships (one of the seven from PT) but because being grateful is simply correct.

So, in pursuit of doing the right thing and in recognition of Aristotle's assertion that virtue is a habit, won by practicing it rather than pining for it, here are two things for which I, as superintendent of schools, am very much grateful.

I am grateful for the Mitchell Department of Public Safety. Recently, they erected speed monitors near schools which flash the speed of oncoming cars as well as a message to the driver, thanking them if they are obeying the speed limit or reminding them to do so if they aren't. They seem really very effective.

They've been up for months now and yet I find myself as attentive to them today as I was when they first began operating. I have to believe they are making a difference and enhancing student safety. Recently, using handheld radar equipment, they have also stepped up enforcement, issuing tickets to those exceeding the limits in school zones. Again, student safety is improved. Add these two new interventions to the thing the MDPS has been doing really well for a very long time — providing us with an exceptional school resource officer, helping us with chronic and thereby illegal truancy problems, and sagely advising us on ways to boost school security — and it would be hard not to be grateful for the wonderful service and protection they provide.

And, as we head into the looming calamity we in the Midwest call winter, I am also grateful for the top-notch job the city of Mitchell does with snow removal. I have been a superintendent in four different districts in two states and I have never had a community which did a bad job with removing the snow and ice from city streets. But I have also never had a street department even approaching the quality and timeliness of that here in Mitchell. These people are obsessed about keeping our streets clean of the perils of a South Dakota winter and our buses, and thus our students, are all the better for it.

Having said that, I must say I do feel better, not that that was the point of these expressions of gratitude. Nevertheless, there is something reassuring about a universe that has good naturally flowing from doing good. Which, come to think of it, is just one more thing for which to be grateful.