WOSTER: The long view of life

I first thought about that when, in the campus library doing research for an English class, I happened upon some passages taken from a novel called "Zorba the Greek.'' One of the passages described a young man meeting an old grandfather who was planting an almond tree. The young man wondered at the activity, since the old man obviously would not be around to see the tree grow and mature.

The old man paused and said something like, "My son, I live as if I will never die.'' The young man thought, "And I live as if I will die any minute.''

The professor in the English class for which I was doing the research had this notion that her job, in addition to giving us an ambitious reading list of books many of us had never seen before, was to stimulate thought and conversation. The Zorba passage did that, and I've thought of it now and then over the years since I left campus.

Both of the characters in the passage remind me of my farmer father in some ways. The younger man, living as if he will die any minute, is like my dad when he had to get the last of the wheat combined before a storm or the calves branded and back in the pasture before sundown. The older man, living as if he will never die, is like my dad when he went to town to bring home a pickup load of government-program trees he would plant and cultivate in the shelterbelt, with precious little chance he'd see them grow to maturity.

My dad, and many of the other farmers in our neighborhood, probably, could focus on an immediate task without forgetting the long view. My dad lived both for the moment and for forever, somehow. After a hail storm flattened a field of wheat, he could see the immediate loss and start the process of recovering. But he could lift his eyes from the slowly melting hailstones scattered in the wet, mangled stalks of grain and see the beauty of the rainbow spread across the clearing sky. The temporary loss didn't destroy the life he had.

Farming is a crazy mix of "any minute'' and "never die.'' As the kid with fewest developed skills, I used to be the one assigned such mind-numbing tasks as breaking new sod with a three-bottom plow. For each pass around the field, the plow turned a furrow no more than three feet wide. At three or four miles per hour, that meant I could plow all morning and when I shut down the tractor for lunch, it took about four average strides to cross the work I'd done.

My dad, stopping to pick me up to drive home for lunch, would survey the work and say, "We're making good progress.'' I'd nod, look out at the barely-touched land and think, "I'll never finish this.'' I'll admit I felt a certain satisfaction a day or so later when I drove the plow out of the freshly turned field of black dirt glistening in the summer sunshine. I sure struggled, though, to see the progress along the way, and it didn't occur to me that I'd been breaking new ground that someone else might plant decades after I was gone.

Somewhere just the other day I read one of those inspirational things that pop up now and then. It said something like, "You're sitting in shade today because someone took the time to plant a small tree years ago.''

I think that means a long view is essential. When we lived on the farm, I always thought of it not as our land but as our place. Maybe that was my long view.