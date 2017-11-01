WOSTER: Honor the flag for what it represents

Several candidates were making presentations during the meeting. Most had display tables with campaign photographs and folders. Janklow walked to one table and began removing pictures and brochures. I watched and wondered as he placed the items on the floor.

He cleared the table and then lifted what appeared to be an American flag that had been draped on the table. He folded the cloth, set it at the back edge of the table and replaced the photos and folders and brochures. Then he returned and resumed our conversation, something about one or another of his planned initiatives for the next legislative session.

"Hold on, Governor,'' I whispered, or words to that effect. "What were you just doing?''

"Nothing should be placed on the American flag,'' he said. "I wasn't trying to cause a stir, just moving those things off the flag.''

I don't know if anyone except me witnessed the action. Janklow, as anyone knew who spent any time around him, could be showy, but this time he didn't seem to be trying to attract attention.

Later, I talked with a staffer for the campaign whose table the governor had re-arranged. She seemed surprised the display had drawn Janklow's attention. "It isn't a flag. It's just a replica. They make them to be used as table coverings. That's what they're for.''

I was sure she sincerely meant no disrespect. But, like Janklow, I guess, I didn't think a flag replica needed to be used as a table drape. I think the same thing about flag lapel pins and flag neckties and flag T-shirts and flag swimming trunks and flag bikinis and flag Flying Elvis costumes, for that matter. Those are all items that could be done in reds and whites and blues without a flag pattern.

I once ordered a couple of neckties from an online novelty site. When the order arrived, the company had thrown in a free Stars and Stripes flag necktie. It was a marvelous tie, but I couldn't bring myself to wear it. Same with the T-shirt a family member gave me from Al's Oasis. It had a flag on the front and would have been great for Fourth of July, but I wore it maybe once and felt really uncomfortable.

It isn't just the flag. I have a great T-shirt with the Chicago Blackhawk mascot on it. I don't wear it in public. I've never worn a replica hockey jersey I own from the University of North Dakota with the Fighting Sioux image on the front. And only once did I wear a Sioux Falls Washington Warriors sweatshirt given to me by the school's principal years ago. It didn't feel right.

I'm not a person who says the flag is sacred. I've watched the protests, the kneeling at the National Anthems. While I wouldn't do it, I firmly believe the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protects such action as free speech.

I don't stand when a governor enters a room, or any other elected official, for that matter. Back when I started with The Associated Press, my boss told me that reporters don't stand for leaders as a sort of recognition that we, this country, broke away from King George and formed a nation where the people ruled themselves. Not standing for leaders signifies that they have no divine right to office and lead only because we allow it.

I stand for the National Anthem and the flag. I respect the rights of those who don't, but I don't join them.

On a chilly day last April, a military honor guard struggled in a strong, swirling breeze to fold the flag they'd taken from the casket of my friend Ross, a Marine pilot. It meant everything to them to get it just right before they presented the flag to the family. It wasn't about a piece of cloth. It was about a Marine's service.

That, not the cloth or a song, is what matters.