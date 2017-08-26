WOSTER: Remembering a friendly legislative rivalry

For most of his Senate years, McKellips led the Democrat caucus, usually as minority leader, but for two years as majority leader. That was back in the early 1990s, the last time Democrats controlled a majority in either house of the Legislature.

For several of those leadership years, a key Republican leader across the aisle was George Shanard, of Mitchell, who died five years ago. Shanard served 18 years in the Senate, including a dozen as an assistant Republican leader and four as the top dog, majority leader. Shanard, too, carried himself well, dressed in a manner that showed respect for himself and the Senate he served. He had a booming laugh, which came often in casual conversation.

The two gentlemen served at a time when the Legislature worked toward compromise on most of the major issues of the time. Sure, the partisan politics was there. That's part of the reason some people run for office as Republicans and others run as Democrats — they don't agree on how best to solve problems. But the key — and I sometimes worry that it no longer carries much weight — was to try to solve problems; to identify them, consider solutions and agree on the best path forward.

One of the responsibilities of the majority leader and minority leader is to speak for their caucus. In the Legislature, any member may speak, but when there's heavy lifting involving party principles and programs, the leaders usually do the talking. When McKellips and Shanard did the talking, it was a treat just to have a seat up front in the press box next to the president's podium. Those two guys could debate.

They ran things from seats in the back row of the chamber, just across the aisle from one another. When one was standing and talking, the other often leaned back in his chair and followed the speech from about five feet away. Then the other would stand and speak, and the first would sit, lean back and listen.

My goodness, did they speak. Shanard's booming voice, like his laugh, filled the chamber. He could be passionate one moment, indignant the next and hopeful just after that. McKellips' speaking voice was a bit higher in pitch, with an edge of hoarseness that flowed across the chamber when he pleaded with the members to think about what they were doing. He had a way of almost whispering that carried to the far corners of the room, and just when you thought he was about to finish on that soft note, he'd switch to a near shout to urge his colleagues to heed the will of the people.

Sometimes, after the emotional speeches were done and the vote was being called, the two leaders would wheel their chairs a bit nearer to each other. I'd sometimes see them there in the back of the room, leaning back comfortably, whispering back and forth, grinning and chuckling together. These committed rivals ably carried their parties' messages, but didn't let it get in the way of a working friendship.

Roger took the Senate seriously, himself not so much. Once, after a long negotiating session with Shanard and Gov. George Mickelson, he emerged hall rubbing his hands together. When he saw several reporters waiting at the bottom of the stairs, he grinned and said, "Well, we have a deal. Now I just have to go back and see if I can sell any of it to my Democrats.''

Good legislators, good orators, come and go. It's rare to find two such leaders in the same chamber at the same time. They made it a whole lot of fun to cover the Legislature. The flags at half-staff today are for Roger.