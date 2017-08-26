What to do about apple maggot infestation

A: The apples are showing the effects of apple maggot. The sunken bumpiness is caused when the adult flies pierce the apple skin numerous times to lay eggs, which in turn hatch into small maggots that feed internally in the apple fruit. Then the maggots exit the apple and overwinter in the ground below, ready to hatch next year as adult flies to start the cycle again.

To control apple maggots, begin spraying in mid-June with Sevin or Spinosad, and repeat every seven to 10 days until mid-August. Pick up all dropped apples immediately, because good sanitation reduces the overwintering population.

Q: What can be done to prevent squash vine borers? - Carol Petty, Fargo.

A: Squash vine borer problems often go undiagnosed, because the vines wilt and collapse in mid-summer from no apparent reason as the borer is safely nestled within the stems, hidden from view unless the stems are dissected. It's been an increasing problem in winter squash, zucchini, pumpkins and less frequently in cucumbers and melons.

The adult, wasp-like moth is dark gray with an orange abdomen and makes a noticeable buzzing sound as it flies. The moths lay eggs at the base of plants in late June.

As the eggs hatch, the inch-long, cream-colored, brown-headed larvae enter stems, tunneling throughout and causing vine collapse. After feeding for about four weeks, larvae exit the stems and enter the soil where they survive winter until next spring when they emerge as adults, beginning the cycle again.

To control squash borers, apply insecticide spray or dust containing carbaryl (Sevin), Spinosad or permethrin to the base of plants in late June and repeat in seven days. The insecticide must thoroughly cover the stems below the leafy canopy, especially the 12 inches above soil level.

Besides insect sprays, aluminum foil can be wrapped around the basal 12 inches of stems to prevent borer entry. Remove all vines in the fall, and till soil deeply in late fall to expose overwintering insects.

Q: I found balls growing like clusters of tomatoes on top of my potato plant. What are they? Are they edible? I've never noticed these in previous years. - Laura Johnson, Glyndon, Minn.

A: The clusters of balls on top of the potato plants are seed-bearing fruits. Potatoes are in the same family as tomato, and the fruits look similar, but potato fruits aren't edible, and they remain green. When conditions are just right for pollination of flowers, seed balls form.

In most of our gardens, potatoes flower plentifully, but blossoms drop without fruit formation. Many of us grow potatoes for years without ever seeing the seed balls.

Whether or not potato plants form fruit doesn't affect the formation of below-ground tubers. Also, removal of the fruit doesn't have an effect either.