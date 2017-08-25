How can we prevent extremism from taking hold in our kids?

Katie Dahlstrom, a licensed marriage and family therapist with The Village Family Service Center in Moorhead, Minn., said she's counseled a number of families who have had to confront extremism.

What draws teens to extremism?

Teens are taking their first steps into solidifying their identities, Dahlstrom said. Hobbies and interests are part of that, as are deeper traits like ethnicity and religion, and they can be confusing.

That struggle can lead to experimentation, and teens might look for ways to try out one or more of these identities online, where extremists are willing to lend what seems like a sympathetic ear and easy explanations.

"Extremists exploit that confusion," Dahlstrom said. "They take these vulnerable young people, expose them to these views and normalize these black-and-white viewpoints. If they're feeling persecuted, which a lot of teens do, they're more vulnerable."

A traumatic event in a kid's life, like a divorce or death in the family, can increase that vulnerability, a notion I can speak personally to. My mom died when I was 11, and for the next few years I grew increasingly interested in esoteric thinking that could maybe explain where I fit in the world. I visited a lot of websites, including white supremacist ones, looking for something that helped explain who I was.

Thankfully, I had my siblings and friends who were looking out for me and were always ready to talk and listen. These are key points in getting kids through this rough patch, Dahlstrom said.

Teach critical thinking

While websites are a big part of the spread of extremism and, Dahlstrom said, we "can't be too vigilant" in terms of watching what our kids are doing online, encouraging our kids to think critically might be our best overall tool.

Building critical thinking skills in kids sounds daunting, but the methods are, in theory, pretty simple: asking questions and listening.

"Ask them about their favorite thing to do online, and be a good listener," Dahlstrom said. "Parents do a lot of talking, not enough listening."

If your child expresses an alarming view, don't just tell them it's wrong. Ask them why they think that way. Extremist thought often depends on bad/insufficient facts or a shoddy argument, and asking kids to defend their viewpoints will likely expose that.

Dahlstrom adds that critical thinking includes media literacy and instilling an ability to tell fact from fake facts. Being open to questions from your kids — and allowing them to have confidence in you — can go a long way, too.

"Talk about identity, tell them it's normal to struggle with that and let kids know they can come to you for guidance," Dahlstom said.

When to take action

If your child is having an exceptionally tough time, there are some warning signs to look out for, Dahlstrom said.

If kids are being argumentative, withdrawing or refusing to engage, become bully-like or abusive toward peers, especially on the basis of religion or sexuality, or show feelings of persecution and low self esteem, it might be time to find some help. It's also possible that others — like teachers or school counselors — notice these behaviors, and we should take them seriously when they say something.

Ultimately, she said, don't ignore these behaviors. Get support through your school or through professional counseling services before it's too late.

Kris Kerzman is audience engagement specialist for Forum Communications and father to 6-year-old Edith and 1-year-old Anton. He can be reached at kkerzman@forumcomm.com.