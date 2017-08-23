WOSTER: Musings about tractor mowing

That's why when I think of late August, I think of dry lake beds and short-grass pastures and a Ford tractor hooked to a 7-foot mower and a dump rake. I bounced around the prairies day after long day, cutting and raking up every last blade of grass in sight. Some years I cut a lot. Other years I mowed through half a mile of scrubby prairie grass before I had enough caught in the teeth of the rake to trip the mechanism that dumped it.

I recall times when I'd finish mowing a patch of prairie and, when I looked back before I pulled out of the field, I'd see a dozen or so scraggly ribbons of windrowed hay spread across an expanse of clipped stubble that reminded me of my reflection in the barber shop mirror after Elmer Westendorf finished tidying up my crew cut.

Those dry lake beds I mowed probably would be non-meandered waters today. I'd never heard the term until the recent controversy over flooded lands, mostly in the northeast part of the state. The issue involves land had been farmed until years of wet weather turned it into a lake, raising arguments over who controlled the water, the public or the person whose land was submerged.

We didn't have that worry when our lake beds filled. They were just low spots on the landscape. Most years they were dry. Grass of uncertain quality grew, along with some weeds. Now and then a guy could mow over a cattle skull or pile of critter bones, but mostly it was empty land. When the rain came, the water pooled there, creating a small lake for a year or two. After while the rain would stop, the water would disappear, the grass would grow, and I'd be out there mowing. If there was ever a fish there, I sure didn't see it.

These days, it probably wouldn't cost out to send someone to cut some of the fields and fence lines I used to mow. Once an operator figured in the wages, fuel, maintenance and maybe a little for depreciation on the equipment, the value of the hay harvested from every lakebed and pasture in the township wouldn't have measured up.

But if a guy and his brother had a farm partnership that supported two families and included three or four able-bodied teenagers, that guy didn't worry so much about the cost of labor. He owned the equipment. If it wasn't bouncing across the scrub grass, it would be sitting by the machine shed. It might as well be on the move. Looked at in that light, any hay that found its way into a stack was a bonus.

Early on in my career as a farm hand, I worked mostly for room and board. Toward my high school years, I began to draw a regular paycheck, something like $5 a day. That may not seem like much to the chief executive officer of Google or Amazon, but it looked like pretty good money for a kid with nothing else to do and no place to go until the school doors opened again. And I should point out that the $5 a day came with free meals and a place to sleep, a car to take to town now and then with gasoline from the pump down by the granary. Eventually, that $5 a day also turned into most of the cost of a college education, so I could never say I was taken advantage of during my days as farm laborer.

It probably sounds boring as the dickens to sit on a tractor mowing scrub grass for days at a time. I didn't mind it, though. I figured if I wasn't doing that, I might be doing something that involved heavy lifting.

Maybe that's why, years later, I didn't mind at all sitting for hours at a time waiting for the Legislature to do something. You might say I had in-the-field experience.