Trump terrible, but Democrats impotent

Then the sun sets, rises again and the cycle repeats itself. It has been this way for eight months. There is a good chance it will continue for eight months more.

Perhaps by that time Democrats will actually have a coherent, unified message they can pass along that will make people vote for them.

Don't bet on it.

Trump's presidency has been chaotic, unfocused, legislatively unproductive, controversial, disorganized, offensive and at times downright frightening (see: North Korea). He has failed to rally Republicans to repeal and replace Obamacare, one of his boldest campaign promises. According to national polls, Trump is the most unpopular president in history at this point of his tenure.

And the Democrats? They are busy doing the morally right thing by standing up against white supremacists in the wake of the Charlottesville, Va., tragedy and reminding the world that the Union was the just side in the Civil War—while making no headway whatsoever on coalescing around a theme voters can rally around.

Trump and the Republicans have "Make America Great Again" and "Drain the Swamp." Democrats have "Nazis And Slavery Are Bad And, Oh By The Way, We Hate Trump."

Well, duh. It's kind of tough to fit that on a baseball cap made in China, though.

More important, Democrats aren't telling voters what they stand for, what they believe in and why they deserve votes. They are against Trump. But what are they for?

We are 10 months removed from Trump's election and a Democratic bloodletting at the polls and the best the Dems came up with was the limp rollout of an economic message in June in which they promised Americans "A Better Deal." Whoever was paying attention, and it wasn't many, yawned and went back to Twitter to see who Trump was railing against that day. Its shelf-life was shorter than Anthony Scaramucci's.

"A Better Deal" sounded like a bad fast-food marketing campaign and it didn't help it was introduced by Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the best politician friend a Wall Street hedge-fund manager could have. Schumer isn't going to resonate among middle-class Midwesterners. But at least the slogan fits on a cap.

The 2018 mid-term elections are 14 months away and at this point the best Democrats can hope for is the usual backlash against the party in power. Happens all the time. The minority party voters are more energized, get to the polls in bigger numbers and vote the bums out.

If Democrats hope to gain seats in the House of Representatives and not fall farther behind in the Senate, they'd better hope history repeats. As of today, they haven't told Americans a straightforward and positive agenda to deal with the problems the nation faces. Re-fighting the Civil War isn't going to cut it.