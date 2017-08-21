MERCER: Time to revisit state laws on open records

South Dakota has some of the strongest laws in the nation protecting public officials at the expense of the citizens.

Here are some examples.

There is an exemption for correspondence, memoranda, calendars or logs of appointments, working papers, and records of telephone calls of public officials or employees.

This has multiple problems.

First, correspondence refers to letters. Why should a government letter receive blanket protection making it secret?

The same argument can be made for memoranda.

Second, government employees work for the public. Calendars, appointment logs and telephone calls allow citizens to know who is meeting and when.

There also is an exemption in state law for personal correspondence, memoranda, notes, calendars or appointment logs, or other personal records or documents of any public official or employee.

The argument here is simple: If private records are in a public office, the private records should be open to public inspection.

Otherwise don't take private business to the public office.

A third example is an exemption for drafts, notes, recommendations and memoranda in which opinions are expressed or policies formulated or recommended.

This exemption is much too broad. Recommendations and policy memoranda by public officials shouldn't have this much protection.

A fourth example is another overly broad exemption for an elected or appointed official or for an employee of the state or any political subdivision.

It says an official or public employee can't "be compelled to provide documents, records, or communications used for the purpose of the decisional or deliberative process relating to any decision arising from that person's official duties."

This essentially locks desk drawers: If the document isn't part of a public meeting, there isn't a way to force disclosure.

A fifth example is the records-management process.

State law establishes a board that supervises and authorizes destruction of state government's records.

The board's voting members are the governor's commissioner of administration, state auditor, attorney general, auditor general and state archivist.

The law goes on to say:

"No record may be destroyed or otherwise disposed of by any agency of the state unless it is determined by majority vote of the board that the record has no further administrative, legal, fiscal, research, or historical value."

There aren't any minimum times set by state law. And values are subjective.

Instead, those powers rest with each agency's chief to propose to the commissioner how long each set of records should be kept for administrative, legal or fiscal purposes.

At the local level, governing bodies may "as far as practical" follow the program for management of state records.

That's quite a caveat.

There isn't a state law on how long local governments must keep public records.

Another question is where private settlements between a government body and a contractor fit.

The Legislature wrote most of the current version of the public records laws in 2009. The time is ripe for another look.