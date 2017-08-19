WOSTER: The simple pleasure of fair food

l know it isn't a honest-to-goodness pleasure like riding bikes with my granddaughter or sitting on the patio in the evening with my spouse or visiting one of the kids. It's simple. It's just a thing, you know? It makes me happy. And powwows and fairs are among the relatively few places where I feel as if I can dig into some awfully tasty food in this age of health consciousness without worrying if people are judging every bite. It's like a free pass for an afternoon or evening.

I grew up eating whatever my mom put on the table. She always put a lot on the table, breakfast, dinner and supper. For the mid-afternoon snack that we called lunch (as in "I'm taking lunch to the field'') she packed the equivalent of a college football training table's worth of eats. I didn't know there was any other way to eat.

I learned about fast food when I went to college in Omaha. The campus food service took Saturday evening off, so students scrambled for chow that night. Fortunately, Ray Kroc had the good sense to locate a McDonald's just a block or so north of campus. On Saturday evenings, students packed the place for 19-cent hamburgers, 15-cent fries and 20-cent milk shakes. Maybe the shakes were 22 cents? Whatever the price, a college kid with two quarters and a dime could feast like a king for one meal.

When I traveled as a reporter, I mostly ate at fast-food places. My father-in-law, who ran the A&W Family Restaurant at the Interstate 90 exit at Chamberlain, cooked his food while customers waited, so he sneered at the places where you could drive up, place an order and walk away with a bag of burgers in about 10 seconds. I liked my father-in-law's food, for sure, but on the road, all I wanted was to drive up, order and drive away with a bag of burgers. I'm not one to eat alone in a restaurant.

As I've aged, I've tried to pay attention to what I eat. I'm not a fanatic, but I try. I read the magazines for old people, so I know some things I should consider what I put food into my body. I've never smoked, and I haven't touched booze for most of 40 years. For a long while, I thought that was enough. Then I started hearing about processed carbs and whole-grain breads and soy milk and veggie burgers and other healthy choices.

And then, with three granddaughters who have Type One diabetes, I began paying even more attention to nutrition and healthy choices. So, I mostly eat sensibly — mostly, I said — with lapses for powwows and fairs.

Fairs tend to have some great selections of food, from the basic pork sandwich to pretty exotic offerings. Powwows have the best super nacho bowls I've found anywhere in the land. When we went to the powwow at Lower Brule last Friday evening, I intended to find a place that offered a massive mound of chips covered with big chunks of meat drenched in a dollop of cheese the size of Wisconsin.

First, we watched the grand entry, of course. Then, before I could go in search of the Holy Grail of nachos, Nancy asked if I'd buy her a lemonade, small and light on the sugar. The kid at the lemonade stand looked puzzled when I asked him to go light on the sugar, but he measured it out before my eyes. Someone taught him the customer is always right.

About five seconds after I delivered the lemonade, the skies opened, torrents of rain pelted the place, the wind kicked up and thunder and lightning washed out the evening dancing, and the bowl of nachos.

Driving home through the rain, I set my sights on this weekend and the Crow Creek powwow. If that falls through, there's always the State Fair in Huron. This may be a guilty pleasure of mine, but it's definitely a pleasure.