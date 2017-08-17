IN OTHER WORDS: Students, step forward and work on The Kernel

Writing is a lifelong skill. It is a talent, but it is also a skill that develops over time; just like practicing basketball or practicing the piano. The Kernel gives students an opportunity to do just that — practice. Student writers learn responsibility, interviewing skills, and writing and photography skills. More importantly it teaches students that their words — and what they write — in print, on social media, and in videos — have an impact. Their words can warn people about dangers or scams, they can spread the word about good causes and helping others, or they could intentionally or unintentionally bully or intimidate other people.

Students who write for the Kernel learn all issues have two sides, and reviewing multiple sides of an issue is an important process — not only for news reporters, but for all individuals. Reporters are taught to report all sides of an issue fairly and evenly. Although we do not always see national and international news reporters sharing all sides of the issue, we know that when we read and study only one side of an issue, it is hard for us to understand and compromise with others.

The Kernel gives students an opportunity to learn these lifelong skills, but its future is bleak because of lack of student volunteers. The MHS administration and The Daily Republic are on board to work with students to provide a monthly edition of the Kernel, but students need to step forward to assist in this project.

As parents of students in the Mitchell School district, we urge you to talk with your teenagers about this opportunity. Encourage them to step forward and accept this challenge. The time commitment is minimal, one to four hours a month — but the benefits are great. The decision to be part of the Kernel staff will help your student gain self-confidence, writing and interviewing skills, and broaden their perspectives. Who knows, it just may also change people's perspectives when it comes to politics or that curfew time.