WOSTER: A healing view of the wall and the land

The rest area offers a broad view of the river valley Lewis and Clark passed through in 1804 as they explored the vast expanse of land President Thomas Jefferson purchased from France. The stop is called the Lewis and Clark interpretive center.

Back in the 1950s, in a grove of trees over the hill from the rest area, my friends and I sometimes played make-believe games of soldiers or frontier explorers. We tended a small campfire, ate bologna sandwiches packed from home and drank water from dented, canvas-covered canteens.

A year ago the area became host site for the sculpture "Dignity,'' a striking, stainless steel figure of a native woman holding a star quilt on her shoulders. The creation of Dale Lamphere, of Sturgis, the sculpture honors the native people of South Dakota. The dedication of the statue last September came the same day as the annual St. Joseph's Indian School powwow, but after the dancing there, Nancy and I drove to the top of the bluff to view Dignity under the light of a full moon.

On Thursday afternoon of last week, we visited the rest area to view the "The Wall That Heals,'' a half-size replica of the Washington, D.C., memorial to the more than 58,000 Americans who died during the Vietnam War. South Dakota Public Broadcasting arranged to bring the 250-foot wall to South Dakota for four days as part of its outreach to South Dakota veterans from the Vietnam era, as well as other South Dakotans affected by the Vietnam War. It was a good thing to do.

We walked along the wall slowly, not reading every name inscribed there but trying to take in the enormity of the sacrifice made by so many. At one point, quite by chance, my eyes found the name of a kid about my age. He was from Gann Valley, as I recall. He served and he died in that complicated, cruel conflict.

I paused sometimes, not so much because I recognized individual names as because all of the names become overwhelming. Sometimes as I paused, I could see the river valley beyond the wall. The sun and a light breeze made the surface of the blue water sparkle. As I gazed across the valley to the Medicine Butte far to the west, I thought of a high-school classmate whose name is somewhere on the wall, and of my best friend's cousin and of a great pal from college journalism and on and on, the names of young men, good men, running across my mind rather as they do across the wall itself.

I saw The Wall, formally named the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, only once. I flew into the nation's capital for weekend meetings about 20 years ago. An editor friend met me for dinner. After we'd eaten, my friend said we should visit The Wall.

It was full night by the time we reached the site. A thin veil of fog or mist swallowed the light from street lamps and dampened the casual city noise, creating a soft, shadowed, silent world as we approached the edge of the memorial.

The number of people at the memorial at that time of evening surprised me, as did the lack of conversation. It was as if we all had agreed to be quiet for a time to respect each other's thoughts and feelings. A stuffed bear leaned against the stone in one spot. A spray of flowers lay at the base, as did photographs and notes, several flags and a pair of old boots. Down the row, a bearded fellow stood with his forehead resting on a name in the stone.

Except for cemetery markers of immediate family, I've never had quite the feeling I did then. I believed nothing could compare with visiting The Wall in Washington, D.C. The Wall That Heals, seen on a sunny summer afternoon on a hilltop overlooking a river valley and a town and the land I know best, comes pretty close.