WOSTER: Lively legislative moments

You could have heard a bill drop as House members, pages, messengers, staff, reporters and spectators craned their necks to stare at the man. The shouter sat down, pretty pleased with himself.

I was thinking the silence might stretch forever when the man shook the restraining hand of his seatmate off his arm, stood again, looked down into the upturned faces of the elected representatives and shouted, "Filibuster, I said. Filibuster.''

The second cry broke the spell, because the House speaker, who had been as stunned as everyone else, rapped his gavel quietly said, "Sergeant at arms. Remove that visitor, if you please.'' He spoke so gently you'd have thought he was ordering tea and biscuits.

I'd never seen anything quite like it in the two or three years I'd covered the House. I found myself admiring the way the speaker, after those first few moments of inaction, managed to address the problem in such a reasoned manner. Remove that visitor, indeed. Who among us wouldn't have yelled, "Somebody throw that guy out.''

The sergeant at arms hurried to the task. He had to scurry out the back door and around the side of the chamber to find the back stairs to fourth floor to reach the troublemaker, though, and by the time he arrived at the scene of the outburst, the man and his less vocal companion were gone. Apparently the guy no longer cared to see a filibuster.

That visiting fan of filibusters was at the center of one of the two loudest legislative moments I can remember from 40 years of reporting. Wait. Make that one of the three loudest, although the third involved little shouting.

The second loudest moment came during a night meeting in the 1970 session. A rather controversial bill sponsored by a rather controversial senator had unexpectedly passed the Senate and even more unexpectedly passed a House committee. I always figured the Senate committee members said, "They'll kill this on the Senate floor,'' the full Senate said, "They'll kill this in the House committee,'' and the House committee said, "They'll kill this on the House floor.'' So, it got out of the House committee, but it was nowhere to be found on the floor calendar, and it was the last day for bills to pass. A House member who was a friend of the bill's sponsor told another House member, "Stall things and I'll go get the senator.''

Stall the young lawmaker did, standing, waving his arms and shouting "Point of order, Mr. Speaker, point of order.'' Each time the speaker responded to the point of order, the young lawmaker energetically raised another, at the top of his lungs. I was just a rookie reporter then, but some of the points being raised didn't seem legitimate, or even coherent. The stall worked, though, and the bill's sponsor stormed over from the Senate and confronted the speaker. Turns out the speaker had put the bill in the top drawer of his desk. Golly, no idea how that happened, the speaker said. Ah, the old desk-drawer veto trick, eh?

The third loud moment? That one the Capitol building itself provided, with an assist from a minority party senator. It was late on the last night of a session, the Senate had just received the general budget bill and the majority leader wanted a vote. That angered the minority senator. He wanted the senators to see what all was in the bill before voting to spend $4 billion or so. He lacked the votes, though, so he stomped out of the Senate chamber, saying quite loudly what he thought of the process. When he slammed the back door, it made such a loud crack that I thought the oval of ornate glass would shatter on the carpet.

Funny, the legislative chambers are filled with decorum, but what I remember are the moments when things got loud.