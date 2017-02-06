ROZUM: Bill process 101

When a bill is introduced the sponsor will request signatures from other legislators in both chambers once the bill has gone through Legislative Research Council. The sponsor must find a legislator in the opposite chamber to prime the bill in their chamber. The Speaker in the originating chamber will assign the bill to a committee of that chamber and it will be scheduled to be debated. Proponents and opponents van speak to a bill either in person or via phone.

If the bill makes it through the committee it will go to the floor of the originating chamber for more debate and a vote. Upon surviving it will continue to the other chamber and again be assigned to a committee and from there will go to that chamber's floor for more debate.

If it is still alive it will go to the governor for a signature or a veto. At any point a bill can be amended. If that happens in the opposite chamber, the bill must return to the originating chamber. If you have an opinion on a bill you must speak up prior to its being voted upon, not after! The next big deadline will be when all bills originating in one chamber must be acted upon in that chamber and sent to the other chamber, Feb. 23.

This session may break a record in the fewest number of bills introduced. No new bills may be introduced as of now, so it looks like we will be under 400 bills with 211 being House bills. About half will not survive.

Stay in touch with your ideas and solutions.