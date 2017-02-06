GRAVES: Take a stance and defend it

It's not a bad point but, not surprisingly, I disagree. When placing an opinion in an editorial or "editorial-ish" column, it is bad form to not express your view with confidence. There are few things worse than "weaseling," including all sorts of qualifying words and expressions of this being "only my opinion."

Take a stance and defend it.

This is not just true of writing for newspapers, either. It is true in all sorts of formats including such things as formal debate and essay writing.

But then I'm not entirely sure that he was really saying what he meant. The phrase that better captures his sentiment, I suspect is: "Oh, you always think you're right."

I disagree with this sentiment as well. It is true that I think I'm right when I make an argument or take a position but if I didn't think I was right, I wouldn't be doing so. Everybody always believes they are right when they make a statement or they wouldn't make it.

Then again, whenever you are presented with a critique by a well-meaning person — and this superintendent was definitely well-meaning — you should glom onto that input like a starving man offered a Twin Bing. In our world, we hear too much unfair, insincere criticism and far too little well-intentioned, useful criticism. So here is an opportunity for self-improvement.

In looking at the appraisal from that standpoint, it remains true that we all believe we are right when we take a position but it is also true that we can benefit from a stronger grasp of our own fallibility. Doing so can be accomplished by looking at deeply held convictions from the past that we now see as wrong or at least not as right as we then thought.

So what is one of the many things that I have gotten wrong? When First Lady Michelle Obama launched her anti-obesity initiative, eventually crafted into law as the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act, I was staunchly opposed.

I was because I grow tired of the nanny state. I was because every new initiative that affects schools blurs our focus and makes it hard to accomplish our real mission, student achievement. I was because schools were being asked to fix a problem we did not create. (Research demonstrated quite clearly that weight gain among students was happening not during the school year but during summer vacations.) I was because the new guidelines left some students hungry, recommended unpalatable food and food conditions (whole grain, low salt, low calorie) which lowered student participation rates in school meals and resulted in financial problems for school lunch programs across the country.

In many ways, my view on the HHFK Act have not changed. But in one very fundamental way it has and I have to admit I was wrong in my blanket opposition to the law. My hindsight comes from reading I have been doing over the last few years in the area of behavioral economics. I have been assuming — see my statement above about weight gain occurring during the summer months — that the changes to the menus for school breakfasts and lunches would have no effect on obesity rates. That may, in fact, be true but it may also not be. The long-term research is not yet in.

But what is in is the research that suggests that changing eating habits in one setting may overlap into other settings and permanently change what and how people eat. In his book, Mindless Eating: Why We Eat More Than We Think (an application of behavioral economics to diet), Brian Wansink describes a smorgasbord of studies on food consumption and how to be more mindful about what we eat. In one research area, he describes the findings regarding reduced calories foods found largely in fast food restaurants and concludes:

• When the calorie density of a food is decreased, we eat the same volume we usually do,

• We think we are just as full, and

• We think the food tastes just as good (as long as it hasn't been labeled "reduced calorie" or "healthy."

In other words, if young people can be introduced to foods made with whole grains, fewer calories, and less salt, as long as serving size is not reduced and no hoopla is provided to describe the foods as healthy, they will in likelihood be happy with them.

Over time, they will come to become very used to such foods or even prefer them over their high fat, high sugar, high salt, high calorie alternatives. Given the duration (13 years) and frequency (one or two meals a day, five days a week) of eating such meals, putting the National School Lunch Program into service as a mechanism for carefully nudging children toward better eating habits and slimmer waistlines is certainly a potentially effective means of reducing America's obesity epidemic.

In other words, while I still have my objections to the HHFK Act, I do now believe that it is a law which may very well help solve the problem it targets.

Don't agree? Tough. You're wrong. I'm 100 percent right on this one.